San Antonio gets a fall preview
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A cool front has moved through the San Antonio area, dropping temperatures into the 50s and bringing more rain.
“We’ll see some shower activity through the morning hours in the area,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Keith White. “Additional rainfall amounts should be about an inch, but we can’t rule out isolated higher totals this morning.”
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 pm for Bexar County and surrounding areas.
High temperature Thursday will be in the 70s with a high on Friday in the 80s.