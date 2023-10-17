San Antonio getting sued over ‘Reproductive Justice Fund,’ accused of allocating taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is facing a lawsuit over its so-called ‘Reproductive Justice Fund.’

The lawsuit is being filed by the San Antonio Family Association (SAFA) and Texas Right to Life (TRTL) because the city allocated $500,000 in taxpayer funds to pay for out-of-state abortions. The organizations accuse San Antonio of funneling the money to abortion-trafficking organizations that they say are violating Texas law.

“It is a criminal offense to donate money to abortion funds that procure out-of-state abortions for Texas residents,” says Michael Knuffke, president of SAFA. “We will expose the criminal activities of these organizations and put an end to their violent and murderous acts. Anyone involved with these abortion-trafficking organizations, including their donors, will be prosecuted under state law and sued under the Texas Heartbeat Act.”

In a Tuesday release, SAFA says San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the City Council created the fund and placed the money in the budget for fiscal year 2024. The organization says the taxpayer funds will pay the travel costs of pregnant women who plan to go out of state to get an abortion because the procedure is illegal in Texas.

“The women and families of San Antonio who are facing a crisis pregnancy, and local taxpayers trying to make ends meet do not deserve to be victims of city officials,” adds Patrick Von Dohlen, co-founder and board member of SAFA. “A city that gives taxpayer money to abortion funds will be sued, and any abortion fund that tries to obtain taxpayer money will be subpoenaed and have its activities exposed.”

Attorneys for both organizations have sent litigation-hold letters to Texas abortion funds, demanding they preserve all documents and evidence related to their abortion-procurement activities.

The release offers a listing of the organizations who are expecting to get the money:

Jane’s Due Process

Avow

Buckle Bunnies Fund

Sueños Sin Fronteras

Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity

The release accuses most of these organizations of violating Texas law by “procuring” out-of-state abortions, which it claims is a criminal act when any part of the procurement process occurs within Texas. The Buckle Bunnies Fund is also accused of assisting illegal self-managed abortions in Texas, which could violate the state’s criminal abortion laws and the murder statute.

While the San Antonio Family Association and Texas Right to Life are the primary co-plaintiffs in this case, other local pro-life groups have joined the lawsuit including Allied Women’s Center, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, Texas Leadership Coalition, The Republican Party of Bexar County, The Bexar Conservatives and Unite San Antonio. Dozens of individual Texans have also joined as plaintiffs.