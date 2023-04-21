San Antonio Gunslingers face back-to-back champs Saturday night in Albany

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — So far, the 2023 National Arena League (NAL) season has been perfect for the San Antonio Gunslingers.

After two games, the Alamo City’s arena football team is 2-0 with a couple of 1-point victories, home and away. It may look even more impressive when you consider that both teams the Gunslingers have beaten this season, the Carolina Cobras and the Jacksonville Sharks, had no losses at kickoff.

But Saturday night offers perhaps the stiffest test of the season as the Gunslingers head to New York to face yet another undefeated team – the back-to-back NAL Champion Albany Empire.

“We’re headed to Albany, it’s a great team, back-to-back champs,” said Gunslingers head coach Fred Shaw. “We can’t let up, we’ve just got to play our game. If we play our game, San Antonio game, we’re good, we’re good to go.”

Kickoff is set for 6 pm San Antonio time, and you can stream Saturday night’s game on YouTube by clicking here.

There is also a watch party happening at Alamo Beer Hall beginning at 5:30 pm.