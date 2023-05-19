San Antonio Gunslingers take undefeated record to Odessa against West Texas Warbirds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers remain undefeated ahead of their Military Appreciation game at Freeman Coliseum on Sunday, May 28.

But first, the Gunslingers have to take of business against the West Texas Warbirds in Odessa on Saturday night.

“We’re ready for it, we’re looking forward to it, those guys are going to come out, they’re going to run the ball and they’re going to pass,” said head coach Fred Shaw during an interview with R&R in the Morning on 94.1 San Antonio’s Sports Star. “These guys compete for the ‘best in Texas,’ but we’re not worried about that. We’re going to go out and dominate the game.”

The Gunslingers have not played a home game since their season-opener on April 8, which was a 41-40 victory over the Carolina Cobras. San Antonio currently sits alone in first place in the National Arena League standings.

There is a watch party for Saturday’s game at Alamo Beer Hall in San Antonio starting at 7 p.m.

You can watch the game for free on YouTube by clicking here.