San Antonio has been named a “Film Friendly City”

Over the years, San Antonio has been the backdrop for many movies, showing up in films like Miss Congeniality and Selena.

You’ll likely notice the Alamo City in more films and TV shows now that it’s been named a Top Film Friendly City by MovieMaker Magazine.

The publication cited the city’s strategic efforts to develop its film scene, 7.5 percent film incentive, turnkey Film Commission, and vibrant locations as some of the many reasons moviemakers should keep San Antonio top-of-mind.

Krystal Jones at the San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture says they’ve been working to ensure moviemakers have access to prime locations for filming and crews to assist in the process.

Hundreds of film permits were issued for city owned properties. Many familiar locations have showed up in movies and on the several TV networks including NBC, ESPN, HGTV and the Food Network.