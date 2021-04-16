      Weather Alert

San Antonio has lowest gas prices in the country

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 16, 2021 @ 2:02am
gas pump/mgnphoto

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The lowest gas prices in the country are right here in San Antonio.

Josh Zuber with AAA Texas says local drivers are paying an average of $2.40 for a gallon of unleaded.  Enjoy it while it lasts.

“We’re going to be expecting gas prices to potentially increase as we get into late spring and summer fun,” said Zuber.

AAA reports the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the lowest in the country.

TAGS
AAA Texas gas prices
Popular Posts
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into pickup and getting struck by two cars in New Braunfels
A Very Personal Video Message From Trey
Should We Add A Foreclosure Ban After The Mortgage Ban Is Lifted?
Gov. Abbott sends Vice President letter demanding closure of migrant shelter in San Antonio
Bogus bomb threats prompt closure of 2 Walmart stores in San Antonio, police say