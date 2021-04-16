San Antonio has lowest gas prices in the country
gas pump/mgnphoto
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The lowest gas prices in the country are right here in San Antonio.
Josh Zuber with AAA Texas says local drivers are paying an average of $2.40 for a gallon of unleaded. Enjoy it while it lasts.
“We’re going to be expecting gas prices to potentially increase as we get into late spring and summer fun,” said Zuber.
AAA reports the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the lowest in the country.