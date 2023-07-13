San Antonio heat wave creating challenges for AC units

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A summer heat wave is baking the San Antonio Metro and much of South-Central Texas, and weather forecasters say there is no end in sight.

With that in mind, KTSA decided to explore the realm of HVAC systems so you might gain a better understanding on how they work, and how to keep them going during dangerously hot temperatures.

The bottom line is this: When extreme heat hits your HVAC system will have to work harder to keep your home comfortable. If you have an older system or a unit that has lacked maintenance, you may run into issues with the unit.

Some things to keep an eye on:

A system running constantly.

Water leaking into your home from the indoor unit.

Frozen systems.

Systems not maintaining set temperature or struggling to keep the home within 5 degrees of the set temp.

Best practices for dealing with the summer heat include having your system maintained before the hot weather arrives. The best time to have your unit serviced is in the Spring once temperatures get above 75 degrees, but before they climb into the 90’s.

Change your filter regularly as the life span of filters varies from system to system. Check to see what the manufacturer of the filters you are using recommends and follow those guidelines for filter changes, keeping in mind that those who have pets that shed, or live in very dusty areas may want to change their filters more often.

According to San Antonio-based Jon Wayne Service Company, it is important to remember that when temperatures are above 100 degrees, it is not uncommon for systems to have a temperature differential of 1-5 degrees especially in the heat of the day. This means that if it is 106 outside and you have the system set to cool to 72 it may only be able to get the temp in the home down 75. This does not necessarily mean there is an issue with the system.

You should also consider the number of windows you have in the home and how much sun and heat could be coming in through those. Also, the number of doors in your home and how often they are opened will impact how cool your environment is going to stay during the hottest times of the day.

Staying prepared is arguably the most critical dynamic when it comes to extreme energy usage during the hot summer months. Interruptions to your electrical service can happen when the grid is overloaded. While San Antonio and the surrounding region is no stranger to the heat, we would like to think the grid can handle the added stress, but this is not always the case and no one wants to find themselves without power especially in 100+ degree weather. Adding a standby generator to your home will ensure that you will have a power source even if the power is out. Adding a standby generator not only adds value to your home but it also helps to keep you and your family safe and comfortable.

With extreme temperatures can also come other forms of extreme weather. Pop up thunderstorms are not uncommon for the area even when temperatures are soaring. These storms can bring much needed relief from the heat, but they can also bring with them high winds, hail, and damaging lightning strikes. One thing you can do to protect your home from some of these factors is to have a whole home surge protector installed. Electrical surges can come at any time and bring with them detrimental damage to the electrical appliances in your home including, your HVAC system. A whole home surge protector will safeguard your appliances in the event of an electrical surge.