San Antonio High School coach reported to be under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

By Don Morgan
June 1, 2023 5:45AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local high school coach is reportedly being investigated after he was accused of having improper contact with a student.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the West Campus High School coach hasn’t been formally charged, but the accusation is that he began having improper contact with the then 16 year old student in August of 2022.

The student’s father tells KSAT that the coach had previously worked at two other schools in San Antonio and is encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward. He says the inappropriate contact happed several times in the coach’s office on campus.

Officials with the South San Antonio Independent School District released a statement claming they can not comment as there is an ongoing investigation. The statement adds they will share additional information once it becomes available.

