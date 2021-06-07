San Antonio High School Graduate denied diploma after waving Mexican flag at graduation ceremony

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A senior at Southwest Legacy High School was escorted out of the Alamodome over the weekend because of a stunt at her graduation ceremony.
Ashley Saucedo displayed a Mexican flag as she made her way across the stage during the ceremony.
She says she did it for her parents, who are immigrants and she wants her diploma.
But district officials released a statement that Saucedo was never denied the possibility of getting her diploma and that all seniors know the rules ahead of time, as well as the possible consequences for breaking them.
The statement adds that “props, flags, somersaults, cartwheels, or other actions” are prohibited at graduation because they create disruptions.
Ashley has also been edited out of the school’s graduation video.