      Weather Alert

COVID-19 turns off ‘Friday Night Lights’ at a San Antonio school

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 21, 2020 @ 2:03pm
MGN Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – McCollum High School in the Harlandale Independent School District has suspended all  football games through Nov. 4  because of the coronavirus.

Harlandale School District spokeswoman Mariana Veraza told KTSA News a student and a staff member involved with the football program tested positive for COVID-19.

“According to the Texas Education Agency Public Health Planning Guidance, school districts are required to notify all teachers, staff, and families of all students in a school if a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case is identified among students, teachers or staff who participate in an on campus activity,” Veraza said.

Veraza  says individuals who were in close contact with the infected persons have been notified and will be required to follow district protocols to ensure the safety of others.

Practices for all levels of football at McCollum High School will resume November 5th.

“The safety and well being of our students and staff is our main priority and we will continue to follow our COVID-19 safety procedures and monitor exposure risks,” Veraza said.

McCollum’s games against Buda Johnson on Oct. 23 and Dripping Springs on Oct. 30 have been canceled.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Harlandale ISD high school football McCollum High School
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming