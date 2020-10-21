COVID-19 turns off ‘Friday Night Lights’ at a San Antonio school
MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – McCollum High School in the Harlandale Independent School District has suspended all football games through Nov. 4 because of the coronavirus.
Harlandale School District spokeswoman Mariana Veraza told KTSA News a student and a staff member involved with the football program tested positive for COVID-19.
“According to the Texas Education Agency Public Health Planning Guidance, school districts are required to notify all teachers, staff, and families of all students in a school if a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case is identified among students, teachers or staff who participate in an on campus activity,” Veraza said.
Veraza says individuals who were in close contact with the infected persons have been notified and will be required to follow district protocols to ensure the safety of others.
Practices for all levels of football at McCollum High School will resume November 5th.
“The safety and well being of our students and staff is our main priority and we will continue to follow our COVID-19 safety procedures and monitor exposure risks,” Veraza said.
McCollum’s games against Buda Johnson on Oct. 23 and Dripping Springs on Oct. 30 have been canceled.