San Antonio home sales continued climb in February
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio home sales rose eight percent year-over-year in February and home prices rose by a similar rate in the same time period.
The San Antonio Board of Realtors said 2,382 homes were sold last month, 360 more homes than were sold in February 2018.
The average home price in the San Antonio area was $276,273, up from $244,951 in February 2018 and $255,980 in February 2019.
The median home price in the San Antonio area was $238,000, up from $213,500 in February 2018 and $223,800 in February 2019.
Home prices in Bexar County continue to be more affordable than other large Texas counties, with the median price for a home sold in Bexar County being $225,000. The median home price in Harris County was $234,150; in Dallas County it was $250,000; and in Travis County it was $389,500.
Statewide, home sales rose 8.9 percent. The average price for a home sold in Texas was $295,951 and the median price of a home sold in the state was $245,000.