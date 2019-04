SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shots rang out at a northwest side home early Sunday morning.

A man pulled into his garage in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson just after 3 am and as he was getting out of his car, another man ran in and hit the resident with a gun.

The man was able to grab his own gun and opened fire, shooting his attacker in the stomach. He died at the scene.

The homeowner had a gash on his head and was brought in for questioning. He hasn’t been charged.