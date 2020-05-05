      Weather Alert

San Antonio homeowner shoots suspected car thief

Don Morgan
May 5, 2020 @ 7:25am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he got into a shootout with a South Side homeowner.

It happened in the 900 block of Deely Place.

The homeowner tells police that he confronted a man who was trying to break into his vehicle just after 3 A.M. Tuesday. He says the suspected thief pulled a gun. The homeowner had a gun as well and the two exchanged fire.

The homeowner wasn’t hit but the suspect was shot in the chest. He ran from the scene but collapsed and died in Bellaire Park, not far from where he was hit.

There’s no word on whether or not the homeowner will face charges.

TAGS
homeowner shoots suspected car thief San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost