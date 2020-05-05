San Antonio homeowner shoots suspected car thief
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he got into a shootout with a South Side homeowner.
It happened in the 900 block of Deely Place.
The homeowner tells police that he confronted a man who was trying to break into his vehicle just after 3 A.M. Tuesday. He says the suspected thief pulled a gun. The homeowner had a gun as well and the two exchanged fire.
The homeowner wasn’t hit but the suspect was shot in the chest. He ran from the scene but collapsed and died in Bellaire Park, not far from where he was hit.
There’s no word on whether or not the homeowner will face charges.