San Antonio homeowner shot by man who asked for money

Don Morgan
Jul 15, 2021 @ 7:39am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a man who knocked on the door of a West side home, then shot the owner.

The victim lives in the 4100 block of El Paso Street. He answered the knock at around 3 A.M. Thursday.

When he opened the door, the man standing there asked him for money. The victim turned down the request and the man shot him in the chest.

EMS brought the victim to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The only description police were given of the shooter was that he was wearing a dark colored shirt.

They searched the area but couldn’t locate the man but they will continue the investigation.

 

