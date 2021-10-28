San Antonio homeowner shot during home invasion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeowner on San Antonio’s Northeast side is recovering after he was shot by someone who was trying to break into his house.
KSAT-12 is reporting that police were called to the 4800 block of Castle Stream Street at around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday.
The homeowner heard some noise at his front door. He thought it was his wife but when he started to open the door, two people tried coming in.
One of them had a gun and shot the homeowner in the hip. The pair then took off.
The victim is recovering at Brooke Army Medical Center and police are still investigating.