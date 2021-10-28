      Weather Alert

San Antonio homeowner shot during home invasion

Don Morgan
Oct 28, 2021 @ 5:50am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeowner on San Antonio’s Northeast side is recovering after he was shot by someone who was trying to break into his house.

KSAT-12 is reporting that police were called to the 4800 block of Castle Stream Street at around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday.

The homeowner heard some noise at his front door. He thought it was his wife but when he started to open the door, two people tried coming in.

One of them had a gun and shot the homeowner in the hip. The pair then took off.

The victim is recovering at Brooke Army Medical Center and police are still investigating.

 

 

TAGS
home invasion Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
Gun falls at North Star Mall, two people struck by bullet fragments
Texas says popular cannabis extract, delta-8, is illegal, sending retailers scrambling
Man shot during argument at San Antonio restaurant
Harmful chemicals found in San Antonio area fast food chain meals
Poteet High School band director accused of stalking and inappropriately touching student
Connect With Us Listen To Us On