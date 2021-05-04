San Antonio homeowner shot while watching TV
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Northeast side home.
It was around 4 A.M. when a homeowner on Alaskian Sunrise was watching TV and heard a gunshot.
He grabbed his own gun and started firing into the backyard but then he realized he had taken a bullet.
He was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the shoulder.
Police did recover a bullet casing in the man’s backyard and they are still looking for the shooter.