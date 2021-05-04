      Weather Alert

San Antonio homeowner shot while watching TV

Don Morgan
May 4, 2021 @ 6:17am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Northeast side home.

It was around 4 A.M. when a homeowner on Alaskian Sunrise was watching TV and heard a gunshot.

He grabbed his own gun and started firing into the backyard but then he realized he had taken a bullet.

He was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

Police did recover a bullet casing in the man’s backyard and they are still looking for the shooter.

