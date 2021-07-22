      Weather Alert

San Antonio hospital patient threatens guard, steals an ambulance, gets arrested

Don Morgan
Jul 22, 2021 @ 6:43am
SAN ANTONIO (KSAT News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man who threatened a hospital security guard then stole an ambulance.

The man was a patient at Baptist Medical Center on Dallas Street and at 11:30 P.M. Wednesday he walked outside. That’s when he noticed that an ambulance that was parked nearby still had the keys in the ignition.

As he was getting ready to climb in the emergency vehicle, a hospital security guard saw what was going on and tried to stop him.

The man pulled a knife on the guard then jumped in ambulance and took off. The guard got into his car and started chasing the man. He used his own gun to shoot at the vehicle and took out one of the tires.

The patient only got as far as the Greyhound Bus Station on St. Mary’s, about a half mile away before he pulled over and bailed out of the ambulance.

Police officers were right behind him and took the man into custody.

Nobody was hurt and there’s no word on the charges that will be filed against the patient.

 

