San Antonio Hosting 24th Annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza

The annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza is underway in San Antonio.

Cynthia Munoz tells us more than 1,000 of the world’s most talented Mariachi musicians and vocalists take part in the festival.

“It’s an event that celebrates the history and cultural impact of Mariachi music.”

Along with the intense competition for young Mariachis, there’s the opportunity to learn from the masters.

“They can study Mariachi music with renowned instructors from all over the world.”

It’s taking place at the Lila Cockrell Center through Sunday. If you want to check it out follow this link for tickets and a schedule of daily events.