San Antonio hosts one of the largest MLK marches in the country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – One of the largest Martin Luther King Jr. marches in the country is in San Antonio.
The 2.7-mile march starts at 10 this morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy in the 3500 block of MLK Drive and will head west to Pittman Sullivan Park on Iowa Street. Following the March there will be a commemorative program at the park from noon to 3 with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert.
VIA is providing free park and ride service to the March from Freeman Coliseum and St. Philip’s College. Return service from Pittman-Sullivan Park will be available from noon to 3.
As in previous years, the event honoring the slain civil rights leader is expected to attract more than 100,000 participants.
A worship service begins at 8 this morning outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy.