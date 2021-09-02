San Antonio Humane Society welcomes more than 150 animals saved after Hurricane Ida

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A slew of animals rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida have finished their long journey to San Antonio.
The San Antonio Humane Society celebrated the arrival of 154 animals — 104 cat sand 50 dogs — around 1:30 a.m. today in the biggest single animal intake in the organization’s history.
The local non-profit said the hand-off was made possible through a partnership with the Best Friends Animal Society.
The humane society said the animals are working around-the-clock to make the animals comfortable and are walking, bathing, feeding, socializing and providing medical treatment.
The animals will be made available once they undergo veterinary examinations and SAHS said there will be special adoption event where the animal’s fees will be cut by 50%.
The shelter said they are in need of supplies that include pet food, rubbing alcohol, blankets, beds, paper towels, toys, cat litter, harnesses, large storage tubs with lids in addition to general enrichment items like treats, plastic water bottles and paper towel rolls. Items can be donated online through SAhumane.org/wishlist.