San Antonio HVAC company to donate services to local resident in need

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the temperatures start to turn cooler, a local company is looking to help out a local resident in need by offering their services, for free.

San Antonio’s Shafer Services Plus is currently accepting nominations to a deserving individual with free HVAC and plumbing services.

Chase Anderson, President and CEO of Sahfer Services Plus says :

“Shafer Services Plus is honored to be part of this community and we want to reinvest in the people of San Antonio.”

The giveaway is part of Shafer Serves, a charitable giving program dedicated to providing free HVAC and plumbing services to people and organizations most in need.

If you have someone in mind that you would like to nominate or to learn more, head to www.shaferservices.com/shafer-serves.

The deadline for nominations is October 15.

