San Antonio ice rink to return in November

By Christian Blood
October 20, 2022 11:41AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some say it is the coolest place in town, and you can check it out starting next month.

The Rotary Ice Rink is set to return for a third season, but this year’s version will be bigger than previous years in reaching 5,000 square feet.

KSAT TV reports the Rotary Ice Rink will open November 18 and will run through January 16 at San Antonio’s Travis Park.

Proceeds from the ice rink will benefit Diploma Plus and Kingdom For Kids, and other Rotary programs.

You can get more information on tickets and other details, including holiday hours, by clicking here.

