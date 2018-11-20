San Antonio Insurance Agent Offers Safety Tips For Frying Turkeys
By Don Morgan
Nov 20, 2018 @ 2:26 PM

Those deep fried turkeys show up on a lot of dinner tables this time of year. As delicious as they may be, preparing a deep friend turkey can be extremely dangerous.

In 2017, State Farm paid more than $130 million for nearly 2,700 cooking/grease fire homeowner’s claims. Texas in the Top 10 states for cooking/grease fire losses in 2017 at 9th.
Texas is ranked #9 with just under $6 million paid in 139 claims. The average claim cost is almost $42,000.

We talked to State Farm Insurance Agent Jaime Luna about keeping it safe while frying up Thanksgiving dinner.

Here shared some tips to keep the festivities from taking a turn for the worse:
Keep a lid beside the pan when cooking. If a fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Never throw water on a kitchen fire.
Keep anything that can catch fire oven mitts, wooden utensils, towels, etc., away from your stovetop.
Size matters: Choose a smaller turkey for frying. A bird that’s 8 to 10 pounds is best; pass on turkeys over 12 pounds.
Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.
Cook outdoors on a flat level surface with a cleared radius of at least 10 feet. Don’t use a turkey fryer on wooden structures, such as decks or patios.
Be attentive when cooking and never leave the fryer unattended.
Keep a fire extinguisher approved for cooking or grease fires nearby.
Make sure your smoke alarms are working.

