San Antonio International Airport adding more domestic and international flights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With a new terminal in the works, San Antonio International Airport is now expanding its list of both domestic and international flights as summer travel demand approaches.

Numerous airlines are increasing non-stop service from SAT in the coming months, and the destinations stretch coast-to-coast.

Delta Air Lines will relaunch daily nonstop service to New York (JFK) starting May 8 as well as add a third daily flight to both Detroit (DTW) starting May 8 and Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) starting June 20.

Sun Country Airlines will resume seasonal service to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) and Cancun (CUN) before Memorial Day. The Cancun flight will be operated Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays through mid-August.

Southwest Airlines will increase nonstop service to Cancun to daily starting June 3, add a third daily flight for weekdays to Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and increase service to Kansas City (MCI) to daily starting July 11.

Spirit Airlines will add daily flights to Los Angeles (LAX) starting May 5.

Additionally, Southwest already announced it’s increasing its service to San Diego (SAN) to twice daily starting on October 5.

“We’re so happy to see these new routes added just in time for summer—like Spirit Airlines starting nonstop service to California next month and to see Delta, Sun Country and Southwest all add more flights,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “This increase in air service means more competitive fares giving more families the ability to travel and enjoy memorable experiences together.”

This summer is expected to be the busiest in SAT’s history.

Overall, the airport is expecting up to 10% more seats flying in and out of the airport than in the summer of 2019.