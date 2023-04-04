San Antonio International Airport Adds More Domestic and International Flights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early indications from San Antonio International Airport are that they’re expecting the busiest summer in their history.

Airport officials say they’re expecting up to 10% more arrivals and departures than the previous record year of 2019.

In the coming months, several airlines are going to offer more nonstop flights to both coasts as well as Mexico.

Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System Jesus Saenz says:

“We’re so happy to see these new routes added just in time for summer—like Spirit Airlines starting nonstop service to California next month and to see Delta, Sun Country and Southwest all add more flights. This increase in air service means more competitive fares giving more families the ability to travel and enjoy memorable experiences together.”

Some of the additional nonstop flights in the coming months include:

Delta Air Lines will relaunch daily nonstop service to New York’s JFK starting May 8 as well as add a third daily flight to both Detroit starting May 8 and Minneapolis-St. Paul MSP starting June 20.

Sun Country Airlines will resume seasonal service to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Cancun before Memorial Day. The Cancun flight will be operated Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays through mid-August.

Southwest Airlines will increase nonstop service to Cancun to daily starting June 3, add a third daily flight for weekdays to Baltimore/Washington and increase service to Kansas City to daily starting July 11.

Spirit Airlines will add daily flights to Los Angeles starting May 5.

You can check the airport’s website for the latest updates.