San Antonio International Airport expecting 130,000 travelers for Spring Break

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — All indicators show an increase in Spring Break travel in 2023, and San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is offering some travel tips for those about to board a plane.

SAT is expecting as many as 130,000 passengers flying during Spring Break, which is an increase of about 10,000 travelers over last year.

Five travel tips for an easier flight:

Early Arrival: Arrive at least two hours before boarding time. Check Flight Status Online: Check flight status online before arriving at SAT. Print or Download Boarding Pass Early: Boarding passes can be printed or downloaded on a smartphone. SAT has convenient check-in kiosks to print them, too. @AskTSA: Have a question about security, or what you can or cannot bring with you? Contact a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee for live assistance 365 days a year by tweeting questions and comments to @AskTSA. Follow the 3-1-1: You are allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the security checkpoint. These are limited to 3.4 ounces or less per item. This is also known as the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Let the TSA officer know right away if you are traveling with larger quantities of medically necessary liquids.

Things that have changed at SAT since last spring break:

Whataburger: The popular San Antonio-based fast-food chain opened its first SAT location in September, located in Terminal A. beercode | kitchen & bar:The gastro pub that originated in Italy opened its first Texas location at SAT, also in Terminal A. It’s the second location in North America. Adina’s Market: This unique shop sells authentic items our region – from fashion, jewelry and leather goods to accessories and one-of-a-kind gifts. Fly Away Valet: Travelers can reserve a parking spot online with the airport’s valet service, which is now available in the Short-Term Parking Garage. Active duty and reserve military personnel receive a 10% discount. Spirit Airlines: SAT’s newest airline partner, Spirit Airlines, currently operates nonstop service to Las Vegas and Orlando and has new nonstop flights to Baltimore/Washington, D.C. and Fort Lauderdale starting on March 8. In addition, the airline just announced it will begin service to Los Angeles (LAX) beginning on May 5.

With more people flying again, airlines have increased the number of seats to popular spring break destinations to meet that demand – including the following:

Florida: Up 37%

Colorado: Up 37%

Utah: Up 28%

Mexico: Up 28%

Arizona: Up 3%

“We’re seeing more people flying and taking advantage of the competitive fares out of SAT,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “That growth is exactly why we are working to ensure our facility can meet all of our travelers’ needs. The more you choose to fly from SAT, the more the airlines will continue to grow in our market. There’s so much to look forward to.”

These are the other new routes that weren’t available during spring break pre-pandemic: