San Antonio International Airport getting $2.5 million for improvements

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 12, 2018: A United Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet takes off at San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is getting $2.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for improvements to the facility.

The money comes after the FAA announced more than $850 million in infrastructure grants as part of the Airport Improvement Program.

The money will help in numerous areas, including the construction of new and improved facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, and the purchasing of equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.

SAT will put the money toward an environmental assessment of its upcoming airfield expansion program.

“This is a major development in our master plan and it’s good news for the future of San Antonio and meeting the needs of our travelers,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. This is the first step in reaching our goal to increase our ability to offer more international flights.”

SAT was one of 200 airports in 44 states to receive this round of funding, which is included in more than $2.9 billion being handed out by the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation this fiscal year.

Also in August, SAT was given another $10 million grant from the AIP that will go toward a new taxiway that will aid in the construction of Terminal C in the future.