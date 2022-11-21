San Antonio International Airport getting ready for Thanksgiving travel Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 8, 2018: An American Airlines Airbus A319 passenger jet takes off on a rainy day from San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is getting ready for one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of Thanksgiving.

Around 17,000 people are expected to fly out of the airport on Wednesday.

“We have lots of extra hands on deck. We have volunteers, we have employees helping people get to where they need to be,” said Senior Public Information Officer Erin Rodriguez.

You are advised to get to the airport at least two hours before your scheduled departure.

Rodriguez also says reserved parking is also an option for the first time this year.