San Antonio International Airport ranked second for shortest wait time in US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Not many travelers enjoy waiting in line for security checks before hopping on a plane.

This is why flying out of San Antonio might be a plus, now that summertime is here and travel demand is up.

A new study ranked San Antonio International Airport (SAT) second in the United States for having a short security wait time. According to luggage storage service, Bounce, SAT’s average time is 6 minutes, 6 seconds.

“San Antonio has moved from eighth to second since last year, seeing its average wait time shrink by around five minutes,” the report said.

Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System, said the short time getting through the airport is the result of teamwork throughout several divisions.

“We’re known for our efficiency in helping travelers fly easier,” Saenz said. “This great news gives credit to the dedicated and professional Transportation Security Administration team members who are always working so diligently to keep our security lines moving. We hear it all the time, that our airport is fast and easy to fly in and out of. So much of that is because of the collaboration we see from our security, police force and of course our canine teams, too.”

To learn more about the report, click here.

For more information about SAT – which sees about 10 million passengers each year – please visit the airport’s website.