San Antonio International Airport announces multiple milestones

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is in the process of growing, but it might want to figure out a way to speed that process up.

New numbers show that over 1 million passengers passed through the airport’s gates in the month of July, both arriving and departing.

San Antonio International also says data shows May and June were the busiest months ever recorded. In addition, July 31 is now recognized as the busiest single day ever with 41,560 passengers moving through the airport’s terminals

The previous highest monthly passenger record was set in July 2019, with 961,838 passengers.

“We are so thankful to see this incredible milestone,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System (SAAS). “We are soaring at SAT with so many records being set this year as we work on developing our third new terminal and expanding air service for our community. We strive every day to give our travelers an authentic and elevated travel experience to keep them coming back.”

Since July 2019 SAT has added:

Three new airlines (JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and VivaAerobus)

Nonstop service to four new destinations (Boston, Leon/Guanajuato, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque)

More daily flights or seats to 22 destinations (including popular cities such as San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Cancun, New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Mexico City and many more).

SAT expects these numbers to keep growing as the region expands and more people choose San Antonio as a travel destination.