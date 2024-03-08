San Antonio International Airport shares Spring Break travel tips

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It just might be a record-breaking Spring Break travel season at San Antonio International Airport (SAT).

Around 343,000 passengers are expected to fly from Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 12. If those numbers hold true, it would mark a 9-percent increase over numbers posted in 2023.

“We’re prepared as always because we want everyone to have an easy experience as they fly through SAT,” Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports at SAT said. “Most local school districts are observing the same Spring Break period this year – and that certainly impacts travel. People should plan ahead, consider their options when it comes to parking and arrive early.”

Aside from using ride-share services, travelers can choose from a variety of on-site parking options:

Fly Away Valet (located in the Short-Term Garage and can be reserved)

Long-Term Parking Garage

Short-Term Parking Garage

Economy Parking Lots with free shuttle service to the terminals

VIA Stone Oak Park & Ride (free parking and rides to/from SAT during designated times)

To check the number of parking spaces available and for a cost breakdown, visit SAT’s website.

“This is the most important piece of travel advice for anyone flying this Spring Break. If you have a domestic flight, arrive at least 2 hours – before your boarding time, not your departure time,” Tonya Hope, Public Relations Manager at SAT said.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has taken extra measures to make getting through checkpoints more efficient and wants travelers to know:

TSA has more than enough personnel to keep lanes open and provide the screening necessary for the expected increase of travelers.

New screening equipment has been added so travelers no longer have to remove items such as liquids or electronics from their luggage.

Travelers should have their government-issued photo ID ready when they arrive at a checkpoint.

Last Spring Break, SAT’s five most popular destinations were:

Las Vegas New York City (all airports combined) Dallas Metroplex (all airports combined) Orlando Denver

According to Jacob Tyler, Air Service Development Manager at SAT, the increase in flight options on competitive routes from SAT has resulted in a decrease in fares.

“There’s never been a more affordable time to travel,” Tyler said. “We’ve been breaking monthly records every single month consecutively since last May. This is good news for our community because more people can take that trip they might have put off or get to travel more to the places they want to go to. We’re happy to have more scheduled service this March than last year at the same time to a majority of SAT’s destinations.”

Travelers with questions about what they can pack should visit TSA’s website and/or TSA’s social media platforms to get a response from an officer in an hour or less.

For more information about SAT, please visit the airport’s website.