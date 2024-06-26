San Antonio International Airport shares top summer travel tip: arrive early

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the busy summer travel season gets underway, the number of passengers going through San Antonio International Airport continues to grow.

Airport officials have some advice to those traveling this summer.

Arrive early.

SAT is kicking off a campaign ahead of the 4th of July weekend called “It Takes 2”.

The goal is to get travelers to arrive at least 2 hours before boarding time for their domestic flights, 3 hours for international flights.

Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department says:

“Arriving early at SAT is key this summer. We want every traveler to have a smooth experience as we continue to grow and see more people flying to their destinations. By getting here early, you will have time to navigate through check-in, security and the terminals. Our travelers can have a successful start to their summer vacation by following this advice.”

Almost 300,000 travelers will be flying in and out of SAT from Saturday, June 29, through Sunday, July 7.