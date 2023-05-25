San Antonio International Airport to Set Record for Travel During Memorial Day Weekend

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 12, 2018: A United Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet takes off at San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you’re flying into or out of San Antonio International Airport for the long holiday weekend. pack your patience along with your toothbrush.

The Transportation Security Administration is predicting a record breaking number of travelers to arrive or depart SAT.

TSA says close to 190,000 total between Thursday and Monday.

Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System Jesus Saenz says:

We’re expecting the busiest Memorial Day weekend travel in our airport’s history. People want to fly and it’s getting more affordable to do so. We are seeing more competitive fares with the addition of Spirit Airlines over the last year – and that’s helping our travelers find better deals on flights that are too good to pass up. We’re also expecting our busiest summer ever, but right now we’re focused on making sure everyone has a smooth experience in the days ahead.”

TSA has a day to day breakdown of passenger numbers expected this weekend:

Thursday: 38,514

Friday: 38,600

Saturday: 34,000

Sunday: 38,100

Memorial Day: 37,700

The numbers show an increase of 19% over last year.