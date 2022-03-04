San Antonio International Airport, TSA expecting increased volume for spring break travelers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — ‘Pack your patience’ is going to be the phrase of the day the next few weeks for air travelers.
The Transportation Security Administration and San Antonio International Airport say travelers should expect increased volume at the airport through April as people head to their spring break destinations.
“We continue to work closely with our airport and surface transportation partners to enable the highest security standards within a travel environment that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said TSA Federal Security Director for SAT, Jes Presas. “Our officers will be wearing gloves and masks. Travelers will see acrylic shields along the checkpoint lanes to help reduce cross-contamination. TSA officers will change their gloves after every pat-down. We ask travelers do to their part by ensuring that they do not have any prohibited items with them at the checkpoint, and instead pack some extra patience.”
The TSA added new technologies at airport security checkpoints that it said improve security, efficiency, and convenience for travelers.
Despite an uptick in travel through the airport, the federal agency said the volume is expected to still be below pre-pandemic levels.
Some tips to help you if you are traveling by air:
Tip 1: Wear a face mask. The federal requirement supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Emergency Order mandating face masks be worn on all public modes of transportation.
Tip 2: Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint by knowing what items cannot get packed in your carry-on bag. Travelers can check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov and by downloading the free myTSA app, which also has the handy “What Can I Bring?” feature.
Tip 3: Listen for the guidance that TSA officers are offering because they could be informing travelers that some checkpoints with new CT (computed tomography) units enable passengers to leave electronics in their carry-on bags and checkpoints with new credential authentication units do not require passengers to present a boarding pass. These technologies help reduce touchpoints and make for a more streamlined and convenient passenger experience.
Tip 4: Follow the rule that limits liquids, gels and aerosols to 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage. Unsure if an item is defined as a liquid, gel or aerosol? If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it is defined as a liquid, gel or aerosol.
Tip 5: Do not bring your firearm to a security checkpoint. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared with your airline at check-in. Contact your airline for additional guidance.
Tip 6: Get assistance with your questions by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST or 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
Tip 7: Enroll now in TSA PreCheck®. “Travel with Ease” by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.
Tip 8: Empty your pockets when you get to the checkpoint and take those items and place them inside your carry-on bag instead of into a bin so that you reduce touchpoints and you won’t leave anything behind.
Tip 9: Pack food in a clear plastic bag. If you plan to travel with food, it’s a best practice to pack your food items in a clear plastic bag and place that clear plastic bag into your carry-on bag. When you get to the security checkpoint, remove the clear bag containing your food and place that bag into the bin to reduce the opportunity for cross-contamination between the food and bins.
Tip 10: Get to the airport early. It’s going to be more crowded than it has been in quite a while with plenty of travelers who are flying for the first time in a very long time. Expect it to be a little more challenging to find parking with lines at rental car counters, airline check-in counters and at the checkpoint.