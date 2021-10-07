San Antonio International Airport turning lights pink and purple in support of two national campaigns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Departures and arrivals will be a lot more colorful at San Antonio International Airport during October.
The airport will be supporting two national campaigns this month, Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Awareness.
The lights at the airport will be pink and purple, the official colors for both campaigns.
The pink lights acknowledge Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
There’s also a partnership with the Methodist Hospital, Methodist Healthcare Ministries and American Cancer Society to promote the “Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
The campaign raises money for breast cancer research and encourages men and women to get breast exams.
The purple lights are to raise awareness for domestic violence.
The lights will alternate between purple and pink until October 31.