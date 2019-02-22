San Antonio International continues to see passenger gains
By Dennis Foley
Feb 22, 2019 @ 3:14 PM
San Antonio International Airport/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More people continue flying into and out of San Antonio International Airport.

The growth streak for the airport continued in January to 31 straight months of increased traffic.

The city says the airport served over 755,000 passengers in January, the most for any January on record.  It’s also a 7 percent year-over-year increase.

“This growth reflects our ongoing trend of progress enhancing industry relationships to gain and retain air service to meet our customers’ needs,” said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio.

Domestic travel increased 8 percent year-over-year and international traffic increased over 5 percent year-over-year.  Nearly 23 million tons of cargo also moved through the airport in January, a nearly 10 percent increase.

Airport officials expect 2019 to be another record year for traffic through the airport, with 7 percent more capacity anticipated in 2019.

