San Antonio ISD cancels football scrimmages

Don Morgan
Aug 19, 2021 @ 8:23am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio ISD is canceling seven football scrimmages as a precaution among rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

The district released a statement on Wednesday explaining that they made the decision to cancel because some student athletes haven’t had the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Removing competition against teams outside SAISD prior to the start of the season, and to give student-athletes more time to be vaccinated.

The district is planning vaccine clinics during the next two weeks.

The goal is for their teams’ regular seasons to proceed as scheduled.

“With cases rising locally and across the state, we are being cautious to protect our regular, UIL season. Since practice games are discretionary, we will cancel any scrimmages against outside school districts unless SAISD student athletes and coaches are vaccinated. We cannot assure families that other districts follow the same strict protocols, and our intent is to make every effort possible to ensure students are healthy to play in their regular athletic season.”

SAISD has canceled these scrimmages:

Brackenridge vs. Southside

Burbank vs. Austin Travis

Edison vs. Central Catholic

Highlands vs. Hondo

Sam Houston vs. Cotulla

Lanier vs. Floresville

YMLA vs. John Paul

SAISD is the first local school district to change its preseason plans this year because of the pandemic.

