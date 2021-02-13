      Weather Alert

San Antonio ISD closed Monday and Tuesday

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 12, 2021 @ 9:15pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Independent School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday.   Monday is a holiday for Presidents’ Day and Tuesday’s closure is because of possible icy roads.

All schools will be closed both days and there will not be remote instruction, however students will have access to the District’s Digital Learning Playground and the  ClassLink Portal.  

Harlandale ISD has announced that facilities will be closed and students will have remote-learning only.

 

