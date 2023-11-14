KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio ISD closing some schools, delaying decision on others in ‘rightsizing’ plan

By Christian Blood
November 14, 2023 3:24AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Independent School District is moving ahead with what it calls ‘rightsizing’ recommendations that will end up closing a number of schools within the district.

The board voted Monday night to approve a plan that will close a number of campuses because the district says enrollment is declining and the birth rate is down. An additional concern within SAISD is what it says is a lack of affordable housing for families that are raising school-aged children.

The SAISD Board of Trustees approved the plan on June 20, and further studies and discussions have taken place since then.

To learn more about the campuses affected by the decision, click here.

A decision on Rodriguez Montessori Elementary School will be made on December 11 after the board decided to hold a community meeting before a final vote.

