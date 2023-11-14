San Antonio ISD closing some schools, delaying decision on others in ‘rightsizing’ plan

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Independent School District is moving ahead with what it calls ‘rightsizing’ recommendations that will end up closing a number of schools within the district.

The board voted Monday night to approve a plan that will close a number of campuses because the district says enrollment is declining and the birth rate is down. An additional concern within SAISD is what it says is a lack of affordable housing for families that are raising school-aged children.

The SAISD Board of Trustees approved the plan on June 20, and further studies and discussions have taken place since then.

A decision on Rodriguez Montessori Elementary School will be made on December 11 after the board decided to hold a community meeting before a final vote.