San Antonio ISD to begin study on school building capacity, resolution passed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resolution is now approved that will study school building capacity, according to the San Antonio Independent School District.

The resolution was approved Tuesday night, and officials say it could lead to restructuring, or ‘rightsizing,’ to better serve students.

SAISD says in a release the study is called upon to support classrooms, students and teachers.

Multiple future meetings are going to take place, and you can learn more about the coming study by clicking here.