San Antonio ISD vows to improve communications with parents following chaos at Jefferson High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After claims of a weapon on the campus of Jefferson High School created a chaotic scene Tuesday, parents are demanding that the San Antonio ISD do more to communicate with them when a lockdown is in place.

Tuesday’s incident began at around 1 P.M. when a student called to report a gun on campus.

That turned out to be false but several parents rushed the campus when they caught wind of the situation. They were forced to wait for hours until the lockdown was lifted.

But during that time, many concerned parents demanded answers and updates on what was happening inside the school.

One parent even tried breaking through a window to get inside the school. That resulted in a serious injury and being held down by police. No charges will be filed against the parent.

SAISD officials say they sent out emails and text messages to parents and that they followed proper protocols. Once they established that no shooting had taken place, they searched each classroom, keeping the lockdown in place until they completed the sweep.

SAISD officials promised to speed up communications with parents including more bullhorns that will be used to address large crowds and make video clips to explain their protocol when there has been a threat.