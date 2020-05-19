San Antonio ISD will have outdoor graduation ceremonies
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Independent School District has announced that it will hold graduation ceremonies at Alamo Stadium next month.
“We are excited that we are able to move forward with in-person ceremonies, especially earlier in the summer, which allows our graduates to begin pursuing their future plans,” said Superintendent Pedro Martinez. “It is important to honor our students’ achievements as they begin to make a transition to the next phase in life.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on May 5 that outdoor graduation ceremonies in Texas are allowed with certain restrictions, and the Texas Education Agency has published its guidelines. In person ceremonies are allowed with six-foot spacing between graduates and family groups.
Each graduate will receive two guest tickets and one guest parking space. Masks are required and everyone will sit in designated areas.
Participation is voluntary and there will be no rehearsals. Detailed instructions will be posted online. The ceremonies will be videotaped and livestreamed as they have been in previous years.
Here’s a schedule of the graduation ceremonies:
Jefferson High School-Thursday, June 11th 8:30-9:30am Alamo Stadium
YWLA Thursday, June 11th 8:00-9:00pm Alamo Stadium
Highlands High School- Friday, June 12th 8:30-9:30am Alamo Stadium
St. Philip’s ECHS- Friday, June 12th 8:00-9:00pm Alamo Stadium
Fox Tech High School- Saturday, June 13th 8:30-9:30am Alamo Stadium
Edison High School, Saturday, June 13th 8:00-9:00pm Alamo Stadium
Travis ECHS Monday, June 15th 8:30-9:30am Alamo Stadium
Lanier High School Monday, June 15th
8:00-9:00pm Alamo Stadium
Sam Houston High School- Tuesday, June 16th 8:30-9:30am Alamo Stadium
Cooper Academy-Tuesday, June 16th 8:00-9:00pm Alamo Stadium
ALA -Wednesday, June 17th 8:30-9:30am Alamo Stadiu,
Brackenridge High School -Wednesday, June 17th 8:00-9:00pm Alamo Stadium
Burbank High School-Thursday, June 18
th 8:00-9:00pm Alamo Stadium