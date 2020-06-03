San Antonio issues new downtown, Alamo Plaza curfew
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a new temporary curfew for the city’s central business district and Alamo Plaza that goes into effect Wednesday night.
The curfew will be in place each evening between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Sunday. The order affects all public spaces and streets within the district.
Additionally, Alamo Plaza will now close between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night through Sunday.
Violating the curfew is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other designated persons authorized by the City of San Antonio, San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County or State of Texas are exempt from the temporary curfew.
Individuals traveling to and from work or their residences, seeking medical attention or engaging in exempt activities, fleeing dangerous situations, or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.