San Antonio Jewish community launches Israel Crisis Campaign

By Don Morgan
October 13, 2023 5:07AM CDT
Photo: Jewish Federation of San Antonio Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An effort is underway in San Antonio to raise 2 million dollars for citizens of Israel who have been impacted by the Hamas terror attacks.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio, in cooperation with San Antonio Jewish congregations and organizations, has launched a community-wide $1million Israel Crisis Fund campaign to assist the citizens of Israel.

The fund will be accompanied by a $1 million matching grant from the Bar-Yadin Family Foundation.

100% of the money raised will go directly to Israel.

The funds will be used to support victims of terror, help rebuild damaged infrastructure, and address the unprecedented levels of trauma.

United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom, Am Echad, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and more.

If you would like to make a donation, head to JFSATX.ORG/ICF.

