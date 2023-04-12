San Antonio Jiffy Lube heavily damaged when vehicle in for repairs catches fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Jiffy Lube on San Antonio’s North side suffered heavy damage when a car that was in for repairs caught fire.

It happened at around 1:15 P.M. Tuesday in the 11500 block of 281 North.

Some mechanics were reportedly attempting to start the vehicle when it caught fire.

They tried to extinguish the flames but the fire was spreading too fast for them.

Firefighters knocked the fire out quickly but there was already a lot of damage to the building and some vehicles that were parked inside.

No injures were reported.