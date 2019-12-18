San Antonio K-9 trainer ordered to forfeit millions in assets
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio dog trainer has been ordered to forfeit over $1 million in assets to the federal government Wednesday after being convicted of defrauding the federal government earlier this year.
Federal prosecutors said 48-year-old Bradley Croft was ordered by a judge to forfeit his business property in the 15000 block of Tradesman, nearly $143,000 in cash, a motorhome valued at over $450,000, along with other vehicles. The federal court also granted a money judgment for the government against Croft for $1.3 million.
Croft was convicted in November of using false information to obtain GI Bill educational benefit payments for his dog training business, Universal K-9, Inc.
Croft faces up to 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud, up to 20 years for money laundering, and up to two years for aggravated identity theft. He will be sentenced in February.