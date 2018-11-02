San Antonio killer gets life sentence for dismembering his victim’s body and burning remains

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio man convicted of beating to death another man and then burning the remains in a barbecue pit has been sentenced to life in prison.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Lopez was sentenced Friday by Judge Ron Rangel.

“Under the charge, that was the maximum punishment the judge could have assessed,” said Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood.

Lopez received a life sentence for the gruesome 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend’s cousin, 35-year-old Jose Luis Menchaca. He’ll be eligible for parole in 30 years.

“I know a lot of people are uncomfortable with the fact that this individual is eligible for parole in 30 years. That’s a statutory issue. That’s not an issue that the judge could control,” LaHood told KTSA News.

Lopez also is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burning her remains in a barbecue grill.

“Anytime you talk about dismemberment and barbecuing people, I mean there’s a seared conscience there,” said LaHood. “The law calls it a depraved heart, meaning that they don’t look at life or people or circumstances the way we do.”

LaHood calls it sheer evil.