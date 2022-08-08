San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent.
KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday.
She allegedly broke into one of the apartment units and set it on fire. But police apparently found no evidence that Romo started a fire.
One hour later, police were called back when another tenant called to report Romo’s residence in the building was on fire.
Police were told Romo texted a relative of the tenant to let them know she was going to burn the house down is she didn’t get her rent money.
A police affidavit states Romo admitted to setting the first fire but not the fire in her room.
She is reported to have told police she set the fire because the tenants don’t pay their rent on time and do not keep the inside clean.
Bond for Romo has been set at $30,000.