      Weather Alert

San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire

Don Morgan
Aug 8, 2022 @ 10:33am
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent.

KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday.

She allegedly broke into one of the apartment units and set it on fire. But police apparently found no evidence that Romo started a fire.

One hour later, police were called back when another tenant called to report Romo’s residence in the building was on fire.

Police were told Romo texted a relative of the tenant to let them know she was going to burn the house down is she didn’t get her rent money.

A police affidavit states Romo admitted to setting the first fire but not the fire in her room.

She is reported to have told police she set the fire because the tenants don’t pay their rent on time and do not keep the inside clean.

Bond for Romo has been set at $30,000.

TAGS
east side fire San Antonio
Popular Posts
Major crash closes Southbound lanes of IH-35, traffic backed up for miles
Two men run from the scene after crashing car into home on San Antonio's West side
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside gym
Connect With Us Listen To Us On