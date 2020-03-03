San Antonio launches new coronavirus hotline
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio announced Tuesday it is opening a COVID-19 coronavirus hotline.
The city said there are no community cases of coronavirus in San Antonio or in Bexar County. The only current confirmed cases are among people under quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is opening a hotline to answer questions from the public about the virus. You can call 210-207-5779 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The city said the following tips are the best way to avoid contracting the virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The symptoms of the infection include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC said symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after exposure.