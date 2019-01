SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An intense competition involving creativity, skill and …LEGOS.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center in the Shops at Rivercenter is holding it’s very first Brick factor this weekend.

Jeremy Aguillen is the General manager at LEGOLAND. He says competitors have to build a LEGO creation based on a topic they are given.

The winner will be crowned “Master Model Builder”.

Brick Factor is Saturday from 10 until 5 and Sunday from noon until 4.